Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Need for change in mindset of Arunachal legislators: Pema Khandu

CM Khandu said the onus lies on better planning and execution of work with judicious utilisation of funds for Arunachal Pradesh to emerge as a developed state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 20 called for a change in mindset of the state's legislators and advised them to work with team spirit.

He said the lawmakers need to focus on proper planning so that developmental efforts of the state government could reach the people.

"If we go with our old style of functioning in governance, we will have to face a tough situation in the future.

"We must change our attitude and need to work with 'Team Arunachal' spirit for development," Khandu said, addressing the 33rd Statehood Day celebration at Indira Gandhi Park here.

Khandu said the onus lies on better planning and execution of work with judicious utilisation of funds for Arunachal Pradesh to emerge as a developed state.

"In its 33-year journey, the state witnessed many ups and downs. Years of negligence has put the 'underdeveloped' tag on the state, which started getting importance only when the NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014," the chief minister said.

"With the efforts of 'Team Arunachal', my government has been able to reduce corruption to a certain extent," Khandu added.

Meanwhile, Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra along with the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues on February 20 paid homage to the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

"The supreme sacrifice made by our jawans will be a source of inspiration for the people of the country in their fight against terrorism," Mishra said.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 04:23 pm

