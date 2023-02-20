 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NDPP-BJP govt will solve all problems of Nagaland: Amit Shah

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

He also assured the people of expeditiously bringing the Naga peace talks to a successful end and also addressing the issues of the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), which has been demanding a separate state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the NDPP-BJP coalition will retain power in Nagaland and it will solve all problems of the state.

"The NDPP-BJP coalition will form government in Nagaland after polls. We will solve all problems of the state," Shah said, addressing an election rally in Mon.

The organisers claimed that Shah's visit is the first by any Union Home minister to this district in the eastern tip of Nagaland, which also shared boundary with Myanmar.