NDPP-BJP govt will solve all problems of Nagaland: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the NDPP-BJP coalition will retain power in Nagaland and it will solve all problems of the state.

He also assured the people of expeditiously bringing the Naga peace talks to a successful end and also addressing the issues of the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), which has been demanding a separate state.

The organisers claimed that Shah's visit is the first by any Union Home minister to this district in the eastern tip of Nagaland, which also shared boundary with Myanmar.

Reiterating the BJP's commitment towards the Naga peace talks, Shah said, "Our aim is to make peace talks successful and solve Naga political problem quickly." Stating that the issues raised by ENPO were 'legitimate', the veteran BJP leader said, "We discussed and understood their problems and assured them that the new government that will be formed under (chief minister Neiphiu) Rio ji will resolve these." "Whatever is needed, like extra budgetary allocations, more power to council, equal development, the NDPP-BJP govt will work on it," Shah added.

He also took a swipe at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi and said, "After 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won't be visible even through a telescope." Shah alleged that the tendency of the Congress leaders to indulge in mud-slinging against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased since Rahul Gandhi became its leader.