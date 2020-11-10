PlusFinancial Times
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 124
MGB : 107

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDA will again form govt under Nitish in Bihar: JD(U)

As per the trends available till 12.45 pm, the NDA was leading in 126 seats -- the BJP in 73, the JD(U) in 47 and the VIP in six.

PTI
File image
File image

The JD(U) on Tuesday exuded confidence that the NDA will again form a government in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as trends showed the political alliance marching ahead of the RJD-led Grand Alliance.

As per the trends available till 12.45 pm, the NDA was leading in 126 seats -- the BJP in 73, the JD(U) in 47 and the VIP in six.

The RJD was leading in 66 seats, the Congress in 21, the CPI(ML) Liberation in 14, the CPI and the AIMIM in three each, the LJP and the CPI(M) in two each and the BSP in one. Independent candidates were leading in five seats.

"I have been saying this for a long time that the NDA will form the government under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar. The opposition ran a misleading campaign with several allurements to woo voters," state JD(U) chief Vashishtha Narayan Singh told reporters here.

When asked whether the BJP or the JD(U) will lead the government, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda have made it "amply clear" on several occasions as to who will form the government.

The trio and other senior leaders had said on several occasions during campaigning that Nitish Kumar will lead the government if the NDA returns to power in the state.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, however, asked the media to wait till 5 pm for comments.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 01:02 pm

