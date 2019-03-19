App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NDA to cross halfway mark, Mahagathbandhan to hit BJP in Uttar Pradesh: Opinion poll

While the NDA would win enough seats to form the government, the coalition would get 54 seats less than what it bagged in 2014

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to retain power with a majority on its own, an opinion poll by Times Now-VMR has predicted. The poll was completed after the Indian Air Force’s strike in Balakot.

The survey has projected that the NDA will win as many as 283 seats. A party or a coalition would require 272 seats to form the government.

The Indian National Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) would win 135 seats, the poll suggested.

Other parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) could clinch 125 together.

related news

While the NDA would win enough seats to form the government, the coalition would get 54 seats less than what it won in 2014.

Multiple opinion surveys between November 2018 and February 2019 had predicted that the Lok Sabha elections would yield a Hung House.

In Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is estimated to win 36 out of the 80 seats and reduce BJP to 42 seats from what was 71 in 2014.

In Maharashtra -- which has the second largest pool of Lok Sabha seats -- the BJP-Sena alliance’s tally could drop from 42 to 39. The Congress-NCP alliance could increase its tally in the state to nine seats.

The survey has predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP would make significant gains in West Bengal and Odisha.

Some of the other findings of the survey are that YSRCP could win 22 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh with its rival TDP bagging the rest. It sees BJP losing some seats in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as compared to 2014. Congress had defeated the BJP in one-on-one contests in the Assembly Elections there in December 2018.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 11:33 am

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #NDA #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Will ...

IPL 2019: Buttler One of World's Most 'Destructive Batsmen' - Smith

When Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Complimented Lilly Singh on Bagging La ...

No Trophy, No Regrets as Federer Departs Indian Wells for Miami

Christchurch Aftermath: Dev Patel’s Film On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Atta ...

No Riots in UP Since BJP Came to Power, Says Adityanath on 2nd Anniver ...

PHOTOS: Cyclone Idai Wreaks Havoc in Mozambique, Zimbabwe

IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Launch Academy in England

Tesla Optimistic to Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Re-Confirms on Twit ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty pare gain to turn flat; Rcom up 1 ...

Shares of 2-wheeler makers fall amid reports of production cuts

Hotel Leela Venture hits upper circuit on asset sale to Brookfield

RCom jumps 10% as Anil Ambani clears Ericsson dues

Jacinda Ardern vows never to utter New Zealand shooter's name, says wo ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Naresh Goyal's personal ambition holds Jet Airways back from resurrect ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: 1.2 lakh voters marked ‘doubtful’ will no ...

Lucifer: Why Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial, starring Mohanlal, is ...

Special Olympics 2019: Usain Bolt’s invaluable tips help Jamaican s ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Redmi Go launch LIVE updates: Xiaomi's first Android Go smartphone com ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor go crazy on Ranveer Singh's song an ...

Tanushree Dutta will get justice for all her legal troubles this year, ...

Bruce Willis will have a peaceful year ahead, predict the stars
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.