NDA to cross halfway mark, Mahagathbandhan to hit BJP in Uttar Pradesh: Opinion poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to retain power with a majority on its own, an opinion poll by Times Now-VMR has predicted. The poll was completed after the Indian Air Force’s strike in Balakot.

The survey has projected that the NDA will win as many as 283 seats. A party or a coalition would require 272 seats to form the government.

The Indian National Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) would win 135 seats, the poll suggested.

Other parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) could clinch 125 together.

While the NDA would win enough seats to form the government, the coalition would get 54 seats less than what it won in 2014.

Multiple opinion surveys between November 2018 and February 2019 had predicted that the Lok Sabha elections would yield a Hung House.

In Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is estimated to win 36 out of the 80 seats and reduce BJP to 42 seats from what was 71 in 2014.

In Maharashtra -- which has the second largest pool of Lok Sabha seats -- the BJP-Sena alliance’s tally could drop from 42 to 39. The Congress-NCP alliance could increase its tally in the state to nine seats.

The survey has predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP would make significant gains in West Bengal and Odisha.

Some of the other findings of the survey are that YSRCP could win 22 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh with its rival TDP bagging the rest. It sees BJP losing some seats in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as compared to 2014. Congress had defeated the BJP in one-on-one contests in the Assembly Elections there in December 2018.