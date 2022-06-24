NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu files nomination papers for Prez polls

File image of Draupadi Murmu meeting PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA's presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu filed her nomination papers for presidential election scheduled to be held on July 18. Murmu, 64, was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while handing over the set of papers to Returning Officer P C Mody.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, BJP president J P Nadda and several chief ministers including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, B S Bommai, Bhupendra Patel, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh were also present on the occasion.

READ | Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha for next president| Here’s how numbers add up

YSR Congress' V Vijaysai Reddy and Biju Janta Dal’s Sasmit Patra, who are not part of the NDA, were also in Parliament to back her nomination. AIADMK leaders O Paneerselvam and M Thambidurai and JD-U's Rajiv Ranjan Singh also reached Parliament.

Murmu spoke with Congress interim-president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar seeking their party's support for her candidature in the presidential election, according to sources.

Murmu, the former governor of Jharkhand and a prominent politician from Odisha's tribal community, will be up against former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, 84, the Opposition's candidate in the July 18 election, which will be followed by vote counting on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

Also read | BJP-led NDA names Draupadi Murmu, former governor of Jharkhand as candidate for presidential polls

Every set of nomination has to have 50 proposers and 50 seconders among elected representatives.

Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal president and the second woman in the post. She will also be the youngest president ever, second only to N Sanjeeva Reddy, who was a few days elder to her when he became the President.

(With PTI inputs)