you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 07:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

NDA likely to win 264 seats, 141 for UPA in Lok Sabha election: Opinion poll

Congress-led UPA could win 141 seats, the opinion poll predicted.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will sweep a majority of parliamentary seats up for grabs in the election starting April 11, a nationwide opinion poll has shown.

The coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi could win 264 seats in the election compared to 141 for the Congress party-led opposition alliance, according to the CVoter opinion poll televised on a local channel on Sunday. A total of 543 seats are up for grabs in the election.

Results of the opinion poll were released following the announcement of the election schedule.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 07:40 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #NDA #Politics #UPA

