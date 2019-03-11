NDA likely to win 264 seats, 141 for UPA in Lok Sabha election: Opinion poll

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will sweep a majority of parliamentary seats up for grabs in the election starting April 11, a nationwide opinion poll has shown.

The coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi could win 264 seats in the election compared to 141 for the Congress party-led opposition alliance, according to the CVoter opinion poll televised on a local channel on Sunday. A total of 543 seats are up for grabs in the election.