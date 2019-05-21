App
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 07:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

NDA leaders to meet over dinner today

A meeting of key BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, is also scheduled to be held in the party headquarters before the dinner meeting with allies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Top leaders of the BJP-led NDA will meet over dinner on May 21 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah expected to be present, party sources said on May 20.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan are likely to attend the meeting, which will take place two days before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on May 23.

The BJP's decision to host the dinner comes following the exit polls which have been unanimous in projecting another term for Modi.

Exit polls telecast by almost all major new channels have forecast that the BJP-led NDA will cross the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Polls have been held for 542 seats as the Election Commission had deferred the election for Vellore seat due to allegations of the use of money to influence the voting.

Several BJP leaders asserted on May 20 that the party will get a majority on its own, repeating the unprecedented feat it achieved in 2014 by winning 282 seats.

First Published on May 20, 2019 06:10 pm

#BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #NDA #Politics

