Govt should not bring full-fledged budget in name of interim budget: Congress
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDA govt's FY20 Budget will be election gimmick: TDP

PTI
Representative Image
The NDA government's Budget 2019-20, to be presented on February 1 in Parliament, will predominately be an "election gimmick", Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister N Lokesh said on Wednesday.

The TDP is not expecting much from the Budget, as it is going to be an interim Budget, he said attacking the NDA government for failing to fulfil the party's demand of a special category status to the newly carved-out state.

"We don't expect much from this Budget, as this government has not delivered from the last four Budgets. Whatever they do, it will predominantly be an election gimmick," Lokesh told reporters here.

The TDP has been demanding from the Centre a special category status to Andhra Pradesh and fulfil other commitment as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, he added.

The NDA government is expected to make a host of populist announcements in the Budget session of Parliament starting Thursday, during which, the Opposition is likely to corner it on a range of issues including the contentious Rafale fighter jet deal and alleged agrarian distress.

The session, which will end on February 13 and will be last one of the current government, will begin with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 09:33 pm

