you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2019 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDA govt to bring in tough laws to check attacks on women, children: Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy also lauded the BJP-led NDA government, claiming there had been no communal clashes or curfews in the country during its first term.

Representative Image
Representative Image

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre will bring in tough legislations to check attacks on women and children, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said on July 13.

The Centre would engage with the respective governments for implementation of the legislations in the states, he said.

"In the matter of attacks on women and children, the BJP government would bring in different tough legislations," Reddy told reporters here after a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Secunderabad.

He said the Centre has a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

"The government of Narendra Modi ji would act with zero tolerance and function more effectively in the coming days to root out and check terrorism," he said.

Reddy also lauded the BJP-led NDA government, claiming there had been no communal clashes or curfews in the country during its first term.
First Published on Jul 13, 2019 06:43 pm

tags #India #Politics

