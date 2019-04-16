App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDA government lacks experience: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said instead of being misled by Modi's tall promises, people should remember "India became a superpower under former prime ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government for "highlighting" military actions like surgical strikes as its achievements and said this was due to lack of experience in the NDA dispensation.

Gehlot said instead of being misled by Modi's tall promises, people should remember "India became a superpower under former prime ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi".

“The NDA government lacks experience. They highlight surgical strikes. This never happened before. In the rule of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Pakistan was divided into two (nations) but she never claimed it as her achievement and rather gave credit to the Army,” Gehlot said at public rally in Bawdi area of Jodhpur's Bhopalgarh town.

“It was a historic event when thousands of Pakistani soldiers surrendered but Indira Gandhi never highlighted this as her achievement,” he added.

The chief minister alleged that Modi made false promises during the last Lok Sabha elections and did nothing after coming to power.

“He has no achievement to list... He should give an account of works done in five years,” Gehlot said.

Targeting former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, he said her government had barred "less educated people" from contesting Panchayat elections but the Congress government scrapped this decision.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 02:42 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #NDA #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, as an intelligence officer, ...

Notre Dame Fire: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and others r ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the selfie queen

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Saand Ki Aankh poster: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar unleash their ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

After Mayawati, Navjot Sidhu Stirs Row With Vote Appeal To Muslims

Nick Jonas is Thrilled Wife Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Share a So ...

From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood ...

Rajnath Singh Leads Mega Roadshow on Way to Filing Nomination From Luc ...

Audi AI:ME Compact Autonomous Car to Premiere at Shanghai Motor Show

SC Asks CBI to File Fresh Status Report on Probe into 2017 SSC Paper L ...

EC Issues Notice for Sixth Phase of Lok Sabha Polls. Click Here to Kno ...

For Tamil Nadu’s Lone Transgender Candidate, It is a Long Battle to ...

Michelle Yeoh Joins James Cameron's World of Avatar Sequels

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Silchar Lok Sabha Elections: It’s advantage Modi in Assam’s Citize ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits 11,800 for the first time ever, Sens ...

Jet Airways shares slump 19% as debt-ridden airline looks to halt oper ...

Deepak Fertilisers shares jump 10% on expansion, fund raising plans

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha election has become more about ascertaining Aditya ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

IMD’s ‘good news’ for farmers vs Skymet’s warning of deficient ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok ban: Govt asks Google, Apple to remove app from Play Store and ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.