NDA candidate Harivansh wins election to the post of Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairperson

Harivansh Narayan Singh of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was elected to the post of the Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman on September 14, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament

A voice vote was conducted for the election of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman. Harivansh was up against Rastriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Member of Parliament (MP) Prof. Manoj Jha who was joint candidate of the Opposition.

"The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Harivansh, who had filed his nomination on September 9 in the presence of Leader of Rajya Sabha Thawarchand Gehlot and BJP president J P Nadda, among others, is a Janata Dal (United) Member of Parliament (MP).

The post of the Deputy Chairman fell vacant after Harivansh's term ended in April.

"This is the second time he has been elected as the deputy chairman of the House. I congratulate him. He has been just to members of all parties," Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

The total strength of Rajya Sabha is 245 and earlier reports had suggested that parties like Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSR), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) were likely to support the NDA candidate.