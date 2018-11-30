App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDA bullying, threatening opposition-ruled states: Mallikarjun Kharge

"They threaten and bully everyone. Whether it is West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, whoever, where their party is not there, they threaten them. If you don't come with me, I will do this," the leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha said at a press conference here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The NDA government has adopted an attitude of "bullying and threatening" towards opposition-ruled states, senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Friday. He claimed that the government's attitude towards them has not been "correct."

The NDA government was interfering in the functioning of autonomous institutions like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Kharge alleged, adding that democracy and the Constitution in the country need to be safeguarded.

"I know this because I, myself, am in CVC committee," Kharge said, pointing out that he was a member of different committees to select heads of organisations like CBI in his capacity as the leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha.,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not regular in coming to Parliament, he claimed.

The union ministers were not aware of what decisions were taken in their departments, Kharge alleged.

Asked about BJP's election promises in Telangana, including distribution of cows and subsidy to senior citizens to go to Kailash Mansarovar, Kharge alleged that the BJP promised to bring back black money and construct so many houses which turned out to be false.

"They (BJP) are duping the people," he said.

Even the advisers of the NDA government are now finding faults with the demonetisation move, he said.

Kharge expressed confidence that the Congress-led alliance, comprising the TDP, CPI and the Telangana Jana Samiti, would win the December 7 assembly polls in the state.

Attacking the ruling TRS in the state for allegedly not implementing its various election promises, Kharge said it was the "B party of the BJP.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 06:52 pm

tags #India #Mallikarjun Kharge #NDA #Politics

