App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 11:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

NCW issues notice to Azam Khan over his remarks against Jaya Prada

Citing news reports, the NCW said the alleged remarks made by him were "offensive, unethical and show disrespect towards dignity of women”.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Commission for Women Monday strongly condemned the “extremely derogatory” remarks made by SP leader Azam Khan against actor-turned politician Jaya Prada and issued a show cause notice to him.

Citing news reports, the NCW said the alleged remarks made by him were "offensive, unethical and show disrespect towards dignity of women”.

“The Commission strongly condemns such irresponsible and disparaging comment on the matter. You are required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter,” NCW Under Secretary Barnali Shome said in the notice.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday termed Khan's below-the-belt remarks against the actor as "extremely disgraceful".

Reacting to Khan's alleged remarks, she tweeted that the NCW would also be requesting the Election Commission to bar him from contesting elections.

Sharma took cognisance of another tweet by an user, who had uploaded a video of the SP leader's purported jibe.

The video of Khan making the "abusive" remarks was doing rounds on various social media platforms.

The tweet, which the NCW chairperson took note of quoted Khan as saying, "Jaya Prada ke neeche ka underwear Khaki rang ka hai."

Khan allegedly made the remarks while addressing a poll campaign rally at Rampur, which goes to polls on April 23 along with a total of 115 constituencies across 15 states in the third phase of the elections.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 11:27 am

tags #Azam Khan Jaya Prada #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially 'single' after three y ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Kalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a ...

Game of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message ...

Happy Birthday Emma Watson: Times when the Harry Potter actor defined ...

Ayushmann Khurrana hasn't penned a song for Tahira Kashyap, yet!

'Priyanka Chopra's Sister-in-Law': What Indians Looked For in 'Game Of ...

‘Should I Die? Will it Satisfy You?’ Jaya Prada Wants Azam Khan Ba ...

UK City Puts Up Sign in Gujarati, Announces Rs 13,000 Fine to Stop Ind ...

First Ride Review: 2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon And Desert Sled

Fact Check: No, This Ain’t Video of Cash Seized at Karnataka Ministe ...

Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-High Ranking of 80 in ATP Ranking ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in ...

2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon and Desert Sled First Ride Review

Battle of Salem is Litmus Test That Would Determine EPS’s Future in ...

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

BJP lines up Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath for campaign in ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains, Nifty above 11,650; TCS gains, In ...

TCS gains on strong March-quarter results

Infosys shares dive 5% after Q4 results

Metropolis Healthcare lists at 9% premium over issue price

'Azam Khan has crossed all limits, people will not forgive him for thi ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

Govt says Le Monde report linking Rafale deal with Reliance tax relief ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.