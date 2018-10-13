NC's Omar Abdullah criticises Centre's handling of Kashmir

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday criticised the Centre's handling of Kashmir, seeking reasons for the all-time low voter turnout in the ongoing urban local body polls.

"From the highest turnouts since 1987 in 2014 to the lowest turnouts ever recorded in 2018, why is the Modi government able to get away with its disastrous handling of Kashmir almost unquestioned?" Omar asked on his Twitter handle.

Most of the assembly segments in Srinagar witnessed a voter turnout in excess of 25 percent with the Sonawar assembly seat recording nearly 45 percent poll percentage.

However, the voter turnout in Srinagar in the first three phases of the ongoing civic polls has failed to touch the double-digit figure.