App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

NC's Omar Abdullah criticises Centre's handling of Kashmir

Most of the assembly segments in Srinagar witnessed a voter turnout in excess of 25 percent with the Sonawar assembly seat recording nearly 45 percent poll percentage

PTI @moneycontrolcom

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday criticised the Centre's handling of Kashmir, seeking reasons for the all-time low voter turnout in the ongoing urban local body polls.

"From the highest turnouts since 1987 in 2014 to the lowest turnouts ever recorded in 2018, why is the Modi government able to get away with its disastrous handling of Kashmir almost unquestioned?" Omar asked on his Twitter handle.

Most of the assembly segments in Srinagar witnessed a voter turnout in excess of 25 percent with the Sonawar assembly seat recording nearly 45 percent poll percentage.

However, the voter turnout in Srinagar in the first three phases of the ongoing civic polls has failed to touch the double-digit figure.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 06:35 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.