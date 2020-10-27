172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|ncp-will-contest-2022-goa-assembly-polls-praful-patel-6022911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCP will contest 2022 Goa Assembly polls: Praful Patel

The party will be in a position to contest the polls from all 40 constituencies on its own, and in case of an alliance, the seat sharing would be discussed later, Patel said.

PTI

The NCP will contest the 2022 Goa legislative Assembly polls with full strength and consider an alliance with like-minded parties, party leader Praful Patel said on Tuesday.

The party will be in a position to contest the polls from all 40 constituencies on its own, and in case of an alliance, the seat sharing would be discussed later, Patel said.

Ruling out an alliance with the Congress, the former Union minister said the NCP will be in a position to form the next government in Goa with like-minded parties, providing an alternative to the Congress and BJP.

Close

"We will work hard for the next one and half years. We will put a senior minister from the Maharashtra government in charge of Goa''s affairs," he said, adding that the NCP will open its state office in Panaji on November 22.

"The NCP will offer a credible leadership and an alternative. The party has enough followers and it will work hard to win the trust and confidence of people," he added.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.