    NCP slams Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde over clearances given to Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

    Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that Shinde had given all the clearances to expedite the project, which the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, had put on the back burner.

    PTI
    July 15, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
    As per a National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited official, a one-way trip on the bullet train could cost Rs 3,000. (All images attributed to Embassy of Japan and East Japan Railway Company)

    The NCP on Friday criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the clearances given to the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, saying he should focus more on issues concerning the state.

    The NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, "The illegal government of Eknath Shinde has expeditiously given clearances to the bullet train project". The NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said,

    Thane district, which Shinde represents, is the most urbanised district in the state, with the largest number or municipal corporations, he said.

    "Shinde should focus more on issues concerning the state and Thane district to resolve the urban problems it faces, instead of bowing before neighbouring Gujarat," Tapase alleged. "

    The estimated cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is Rs 1,10,000 crore, of which Rs 88,000 crore are being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Over 70 per cent land required in Maharashtra for the project has been acquired in Thane and Palghar districts.
    PTI
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 02:35 pm
