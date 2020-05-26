App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCP says Maharashtra govt stable, slams BJP over President rule rumour

Malik expressed confidence that numbers (of MLAs) are in favour of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising theShiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and said the three parties are united.

Accusing the BJP of spreading rumour that Presidents rule will be imposed in Maharashtra, state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday asserted that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is strong and stable and will complete its term.

Malik expressed confidence that numbers (of MLAs) are in favour of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising theShiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and said the three parties are united.

"The government is strong and stable. The numbers are in favour of MVA. The three parties are united," Malik, who is NCPs national spokesperson, told a channel.

"But, people in the BJP have been spreading rumours since past few days that Presidents rule will be imposed in Maharashtra, that this government will go, he said.

The Maharashtra government has been strictly adhering to the Centres guidelines on combating COVID-19, he said.

The number of people tested and traced in Maharashtra is highest in the country, he claimed.

"Our government is performing well...the BJP is spreading rumours...our government is strong, Malik said.

On Monday, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and demanded imposition of President's rule in view of the Shiv Sena-led state government's "failure" in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Rane told reporters that the MVA government has messed up administrative affairs in the time of the unprecedented crisis.

First Published on May 26, 2020 01:52 pm

