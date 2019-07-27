App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCP MLA Vaibhav Pichad says he is going to join BJP

Vaibhav is son of senior NCP leader and former state minister Madhukar Pichad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In yet another setback to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, its Akole MLA Vaibhav Pichad announced on Saturday that he was going to join the ruling BJP.

Vaibhav is son of senior NCP leader and former state minister Madhukar Pichad.

Two days ago, the NCP's Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir joinined the Shiv Sena, a ruling alliance partner.

Close

Vaibhav Pichad told PTI that he had organised a meeting of his followers at Akole in Ahmednagar district on Saturday to gauge their opinion.

Most of his supporters wanted him to join the BJP, he said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured him that he would get all help to solve the problems of his constituency, he said.

"Very soon I will formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

A day after Sachin Ahir announced in Mumbai that he was joining the Shiv Sena, NCP's state women wing chief Chitra Wagh announced on Friday that she was quitting the Sharad Pawar-led party. There was speculation that she may join the BJP.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics #Vaibhav Pichad

