NCP leaders meet ahead of joint meeting with Congress

In a separate meeting, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reviewed the political scenario in Maharashtra, a day after it held a marathon meeting with the Nationalist Congress Party on forming an alliance together with Shiv Sena to form a government in the state.
A key meeting of NCP leaders is underway to discuss the modalities of an alliance with the Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra, party sources said.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 12:15 pm