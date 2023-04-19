 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCP leader Supriya Sule hints at 2 political 'blasts' in next 15 days

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

Supriya Sule made the comments when some reporters asked her here on Tuesday about Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar's statement that there will be (political) "bomb blasts" in the next 15 days in the state.

Nationalist Congress Party's Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule has indicated that there will be two "blasts" (political), one in Delhi and another in Maharashtra, in the next 15 days.

"There will be one in Delhi and the other in the state," Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said without elaborating.

Notably, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is the nephew of Sharad Pawar, on Tuesday said he would work for his party till he is alive and scotched speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).