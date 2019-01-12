App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCP expels 18 corporators in Ahmednagar for siding with BJP

The NCP's Ahmednagar district chief was also removed from his post.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nationalist Congress Party on January 12 expelled all 18 of its newly elected corporators in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar for voting in favour of the BJP during the mayoral poll in the civic body there.

The party's Ahmednagar district chief was also removed from his post.

Last month, 18 NCP corporators voted for the BJP's mayoral candidate Babasaheb Wakale leading to the latter winning despite having just 14 members in the 68-member Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation.

The Shiv Sena had the highest number of 24 corporators in the civic body, elections to which were held on December 10.

related news

State NCP president Jayant Patil said these 18 corporators had defied the party's whip during the mayoral election in Ahmednagar.

"They were served show cause notice and were asked to explain their action. However, they have not responded to the notice. Hence, the corporators have been expelled from the party," he said.

He added that Ahmednagar district NCP chief Manikrao Vidhate had been removed from his post as he failed to inform the state party leadership of anti-party activities.

"Vidhate has not even responded to the showcause notice," Patil said.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Its true that due to this decision (expulsion), our party will not have any presence in the civic body. However, no one can hijack the party by defying its whip. We had to take strong action in this regard."

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said that he had taken serious note of the development and had assured strong action.
First Published on Jan 12, 2019 06:41 pm

tags #BJP #Maharashtra #NCP #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.