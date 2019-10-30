App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCP, Congress will sit in Opposition in Maharashtra: Jayant Patil

Patil's comments came amid talks of possibility of the NCP backing the Shiv Sena in government formation, as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's relationship with ally BJP seems to have strained over the issue of power sharing in the next state government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@Jayant_R_Patil
Image: Twitter/@Jayant_R_Patil

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Wednesday said his party and its ally Congress will sit in the opposition in Maharashtra, as mandated by people.

Patil's comments came amid talks of possibility of the NCP backing the Shiv Sena in government formation, as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's relationship with ally BJP seems to have strained over the issue of power sharing in the next state government.

"We have been asked to sit in the opposition by the people and we will discharge that duty," Patil said here.

Close

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said his party will highlight mistakes committed by the government.

related news

"We will keep a tab if the government is working in the right direction. We will ensure there is no injustice meted to any section of the society on the government's watch," Pawar said, implying it will sit in the opposition.

On Tuesday, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the formation of an alternative government can be given a thought in case the BJP fails to prove its numbers on the floor of the state Assembly.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday cancelled its meeting with the BJP on government formation, hours after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied that Thackeray's party was assured the CM's post for two-and-a-half years as part of a power sharing formula.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the recently-concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls, winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

Any party or alliance that seeks to form government in Maharashtra has to prove the backing of at least 145 legislators in the 288-member state Assembly.

Meanwhile, the newly-elected NCP legislators will meet on Wednesday evening to elect their legislature party leader and group leaders in both the state Assembly and Council.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Congress #India #Jayant Patil #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.