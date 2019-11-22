App
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 02:42 PM IST

NCP-Congress, allies support idea of forming govt with Shiv Sena: Jayant Patil

"Our pre-poll allies have supported the idea of forming a government in Maharashtra to keep the BJP away from power," Patil, who was accompanied by senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, told reporters after the meeting here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NCP leader Jayant Patil on Friday said the smaller pre-poll allies of his party and the Congress have backed the idea of forming a government with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP away from power in the state.

The Sena, NCP and Congress are currently working out modalities for formation of a government in the state, which has been under President's rule since November 12.

Congress and NCP's pre-poll allies include Peasants and Workers Party, Samajwadi Party and Swabhimani Paksha.

The state was plunged into a political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

The BJP and Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. The NCP and the Congress, pre-poll allies, won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 02:37 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Congress #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Politics #Shiv Sena

