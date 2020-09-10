172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|ncp-chief-sharad-pawar-meets-maharashtra-cm-uddhav-thackeray-5819681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 07:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The 50-minute meeting between two partners in the ruling coalition in the state took place against the background of the Supreme Court staying implementation of the 2018 state law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.

PTI

NCP president Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at 'Varsha', the latter's official residence here.

The meeting also took place amid a controversy over Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir and Thackeray's party, Shiv Sena, reacting strongly to her comment.

The meeting also took place amid a controversy over Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir and Thackeray's party, Shiv Sena, reacting strongly to her comment.

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 07:47 am

