Plurality under threat, India will reject hatred: Rahul Gandhi in letter to be distributed as Yatra follow-up

PTI
Jan 13, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

Along with Gandhi’s letter, party workers will also distribute a charge sheet against the Narendra Modi government as part of ’Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’ that will be run from January 26 to March 26 at block, district and state levels, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file Photo)

Divisive forces are attempting to turn our diversity against us but India will reject hatred and vicious agenda cannot go on any longer, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said in a letter that will be distributed among people as part of the party’s follow-up campaign to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

”As part of this campaign, 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, six lakh villages and about 10 lakh election booths will be covered,” he said, adding that the Congress has never undertaken such a programme at this scale.

There will be a ’Mahila Yatra’ in every state capital, padyatras at block levels and conventions at the district levels in which state and national level leaders will participate, Ramesh said.He also released the Gandhi’s letter that would be delivered to people by Congress leaders along with a soon-to-be released ”charge sheet”.

In his letter, Gandhi says, ”I write to you after completing the historic, 3,500 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra where millions of Indians walked with us from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. It was the most enriching journey of my life, and I am overwhelmed by the love and affection that every single Indian has showered on us.”

There is a palpable economic crisis brewing — joblessness among the youth, unbearable price rise, severe farm distress, and a complete corporate capture of the country’s wealth, Gandhi says.”Today, even our plurality is under threat. Divisive forces are attempting to turn our diversity against us — different religions, communities, regions are being pitted against each other.