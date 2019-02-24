App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

NC president speaks to Rajnath Singh about tense situation in Kashmir Valley

He informed Singh about the tense situation in the Valley which has been further fuelled by speculations about possible developments, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amid reports of panic stocking of essentials by Kashmir Valley residents, NC president Farooq Abdullah spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and asked him to take steps to reassure the people.

He informed Singh about the tense situation in the Valley which has been further fuelled by speculations about possible developments, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said.

"The president of @JKNC_ has spoken to Union Home Minister @rajnathsingh Sb to brief him about the sense of panic that is prevailing in the valley at the moment. He has requested the union government to step in with a statement & steps that reassure people," Omar Abdullah tweeted on February 23.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah briefed @rajnathsingh Sb about the panic buying in the markets & the way petrol pumps have run dry and how speculation about possible developments has worsened an already tense situation," he tweeted.

related news

Residents of Srinagar and other major towns of the Valley went on a panic buying spree on February 23 as government departments issued circulars and advisories, which hinted at the possibility of long drawn disruption in normal life.

Cars queued up at fuel stations late in the night, prompting the oil companies to suspend sales.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.