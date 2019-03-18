App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NC chief Farooq Abdullah to contest for parliamentary seat, Omar to be CM candidate in J&K

The state, which has a total of six parliamentary constituencies, goes to polls in five phases on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has announced that his son Omar will be the chief ministerial candidate in Jammu and Kashmir, while he will represent the state in Parliament.

“I will not become the chief minister. The chief minister will be Omar Abdullah as he is young. I am old and I cannot match the energy of young people, but he can. I will go to Parliament and I have full faith that I will be there,” Hindustan Times has quoted Farooq Abdullah as saying.

While addressing a rally in support of BR Kundal, who is party candidate from Jammu-Poonch parliamentary constituency, Farooq accused the BJP of dividing the people on “cast and religious lines”.

The octogenarian also countered BJP’s allegations that his party – the National Conference – discriminated against people of Jammu and Ladakh.

Slamming the RSS for accusing him to be a Pakistani, the former chief minister of J&K said, “I want to tell BJP and RSS that few days ago, the terrorists killed a poor worker of National Conference. His only fault was that he was holding the tricolor.”

The announcement came in the wake of Kashmir warming up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections as major political parties in the valley like the National Conference and the PDP held a series of rallies on March 17, with the new entrant Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement led by former IAS officer Shah Faesal also making its debut.

The parties haven't revealed their candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls yet.

The state, which has a total of six parliamentary constituencies,  goes to polls in five phases on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 2019.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 07:19 pm

tags #Farooq Abdullah #General Elections 2019 #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #National Conference #Omar Abdullah #Politics

