MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elevation to state party chief will ‘split party’, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh warns Sonia Gandhi

The Punjab CM’s letter comes at a time party infighting continues and members of the Sidhu camp were seen distributing sweets at the Congress leader’s residence, hinting at a possible favourable outcome awaiting Navjot Singh Sidhu after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 10:17 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh shot a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on July 16 expressing his ‘displeasure’ over speculations of disgruntled leader Navjot Singh Sidhu being appointed the state party chief.

The Punjab CM’s letter comes at a time party infighting continues and members of the Sidhu camp were seen distributing sweets at the Congress leader’s residence, hinting at a possible favourable outcome awaiting Navjot Singh Sidhu after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

In his letter, Amarinder Singh wrote about how Sidhu’s elevation would harm the party’s prospects, reported News18.

He added: “Old party members will be angry, and the Congress will be split due to this.”

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership is trying to work out a formula to ensure both Sidhu and Singh can work together without hurting the Punjab unit of the party.

Close
Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab CM over the alleged delay in taking up the 2015 desecration cases.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Captain Amarinder Singh #Congress #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Punjab
first published: Jul 16, 2021 10:17 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.