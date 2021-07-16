Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elevation to state party chief will ‘split party’, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh warns Sonia Gandhi

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh shot a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on July 16 expressing his ‘displeasure’ over speculations of disgruntled leader Navjot Singh Sidhu being appointed the state party chief.

The Punjab CM’s letter comes at a time party infighting continues and members of the Sidhu camp were seen distributing sweets at the Congress leader’s residence, hinting at a possible favourable outcome awaiting Navjot Singh Sidhu after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

In his letter, Amarinder Singh wrote about how Sidhu’s elevation would harm the party’s prospects, reported News18.

He added: “Old party members will be angry, and the Congress will be split due to this.”

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership is trying to work out a formula to ensure both Sidhu and Singh can work together without hurting the Punjab unit of the party.

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab CM over the alleged delay in taking up the 2015 desecration cases.