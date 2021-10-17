MARKET NEWS

Navjot Singh Sidhu writes to Sonia Gandhi, highlights 18 focus areas

Navjot Singh Sidhu began with Justice for Sacrilege, in which he sought attention towards demands for “Justice of Punjab’s soul” by punishing the main culprits behind sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji and Police firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.

Moneycontrol News
October 17, 2021 / 12:54 PM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu requested Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to give him a personal audience to present to her the Punjab model with 13-point agenda to be part of the party manifesto for the 2022 assembly election.

Navjot Singh Sidhu requested Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to give him a personal audience to present to her the Punjab model with 13-point agenda to be part of the party manifesto for the 2022 assembly election.


On October 17, two days after Navjot Singh Sidhu said his concerns had been resolved and Congress asserted that he would continue as Punjab Congress chief, the political leader shared a letter he had written to party president Sonia Gandhi raising 18 areas to be looked upon.

In the letter, dated October 15, Sidhu said, “After multiple deliberations and consultations with party workers from across Punjab…I express with a lot of pain in my heart that this is Punjab’s last chance for resurrection and redemption.”

He further said that “the issues at Punjab’s heart…and signified by the 18-point agenda given to the last chief minister are equally relevant today. I stood for each point in that agenda through the responsibility vested in me of the organization, keeping the executive under check, to be guardian of Punjab’s right.”

He further highlighted other issues including drug menace, protest against three controversial farm laws, provision of cheap and uninterrupted power supply, cancellation of faulty PPAs, welfare of scheduled castes and backward castes, employment generation, among others.

He further highlighted other issues including drug menace, protest against three controversial farm laws, provision of cheap and uninterrupted power supply, cancellation of faulty PPAs, welfare of scheduled castes and backward castes, employment generation, among others.

Also read | Navjot Singh Sidhu to continue as Punjab Congress chief, says issues 'sorted out'

Women and youth empowerment, single window system, liquor trade, sand mining, management of public transport, removal of cable mafia were some more areas Sidhu emphasized in the letter.

“I request you please kindly consider these points and give your august direction to the state government to act in the best interests of the people of Punjab immediately,” Sidhu said.

Also, he requested Gandhi to give him a personal audience to present to her the Punjab model with a 13-point agenda to be part of the party manifesto for the 2022 assembly election.
Tags: #Assembly Election 2022 #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Politics #Punjab #Sonia Gandhi
