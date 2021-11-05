Navjot Singh Sidhu to continue as Punjab Congress chief

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu on November 5 withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress chief. He will continue to serve as the head of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, he said: “I have withdrawn my resignation (as Punjab Congress chief). I will assume charge when the new Attorney General will be appointed. It (resignation) was not a matter of personal ego but the interest of every Punjabi.”

Sidhu, on September 28, stepped down as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president. His shock resignation was attributed to the differences with the chief minister over the inclusion of new faces in the state cabinet.

“The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab.”

While stating that he is immediately vacating the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, Sidhu clarified that he would continue to be a part of the party. "Will continue to serve the Congress," the former cricketer-turned-politician noted.

Sidhu, who was appointed the Punjab Congress president on July 19, had resigned minutes after portfolios were allocated to ministers in the new government headed by Charanjit Singh Channi after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post.

(With ANI inputs)