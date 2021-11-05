MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Navjot Singh Sidhu to continue as Punjab Congress chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on November 5

Moneycontrol News
November 05, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu on November 5 withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress chief. He will continue to serve as the head of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, he said: “I have withdrawn my resignation (as Punjab Congress chief). I will assume charge when the new Attorney General will be appointed. It (resignation) was not a matter of personal ego but the interest of every Punjabi.”

Sidhu, on September 28, stepped down as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president. His shock resignation was attributed to the differences with the chief minister over the inclusion of new faces in the state cabinet.

“The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab.”

While stating that he is immediately vacating the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, Sidhu clarified that he would continue to be a part of the party. "Will continue to serve the Congress," the former cricketer-turned-politician noted.

Close

Related stories

Sidhu, who was appointed the Punjab Congress president on July 19, had resigned minutes after portfolios were allocated to ministers in the new government headed by Charanjit Singh Channi after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post.

(With ANI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Congress party #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Punjab #Punjab Congress
first published: Nov 5, 2021 04:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.