HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Navjot Singh Sidhu should join Pakistan's Cabinet: Sambit Patra

"The kind of love he (Sidhu) exudes for Pakistan, the only advice which we can give is Sidhu please proceed to become a part of Imran Khan's cabinet," Patra told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra Sunday took a dig at Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying he should get himself inducted in Pakistan's Cabinet as he repeatedly exudes his love for the country.

Quoting media reports according to which Sidhu at a festival in Kasauli recently said he can relate to Pakistan more than South India, Patra said this is the "conspiracy" of the Congress government to divide the nation of the lines of north and south parts of the country.

"Repeatedly engaging with Pakistan shows a conspiracy. It depicts his mentality to divide north and south India and that is a strategy being followed by the whole of Congress," he added.
