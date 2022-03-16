English
    Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

    The cricketer-turned-politician shared the information about his resignation on his twitter handle.

    March 16, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
    Asked the about the performance of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, Navjot Singh Sidhu said “there was scope for improvement”

    Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said he has resigned as the party's Punjab chief. The cricketer-turned-politician shared the information about his resignation on his twitter handle.

    As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation , his tweet read. Following the party's drubbing in the recently held Assembly polls in five states, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday had asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put in their papers.

    (With PTI inputs)
