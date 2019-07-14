Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Cabinet minister

Senior Congress leader and minister in the Punjab Cabinet, Navjot Singh Sidhu, resigned from his post on July 14.

In a letter addressed to the Congress President, Sidhu said that he has resigned from the state Cabinet. Sidhu tweeted an image of the letter.

In the tweet, Sidhu has said that he had submitted the letter to then party president Rahul Gandhi on "10 June 2019".

On June 6, Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh had divested Sidhu of the Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments and allotted him the power and new and renewable energy portfolio. However, the former cricketer had not assumed charge of the new department.

In an apparent snub, Sidhu was also left out of the consultative groups formed by the chief minister on June 8, two days after the cabinet reshuffle, to accelerate the implementation of the government's flagship programmes.



My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/WS3yYwmnPl

— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 14, 2019

It was immediately unclear as to why Sidhu had stepped down.

In another tweet, the former cricketer said that he will be sending his resignation to the chief minister.

According to reports, Sidhu was miffed with Singh's decision to change his portfolio over the party's performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"I cannot be taken for granted. I have been a performer throughout in 40 years of my life be it international cricket, or world class commentary with Geoffrey Boycott, TV shows or motivational talks," Sidhu had said.

He had also said the urban areas played pivotal role in the party's victory in Punjab and his department was being singled out.

"My department is being singled out publicly. I always regard him as my elder I always listen to him. But it hurts and now where is the collective responsibility? He (Amarinder) could have called me and said anything he wanted to say," Sidhu had said.

Congress had won eight out of the 13 seats in Punjab during the general election.

(With PTI inputs)