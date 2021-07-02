Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to become Punjab Congress chief to end 'infighting'

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on June 30, and is learnt to have discussed his role in the revamp in the party's state unit ahead of assembly polls.

The Congress is likely to accommodate disgruntled leader from Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu as the party chief in Punjab where assembly elections are scheduled next year.

Sidhu may, however, share the post with another leader, according to the formula chalked out by the party to diffuse infighting in the poll-bound state.

Sidhu had met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi on June 30. Sources said while Priyanka is open to the formula while Rahul is yet to endorse it. Also, a reshuffle on chief minister Amarinder Singh’s cabinet is also part of the plan, they said

"Navjot Sidhu's meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi is a good sign, and this will help resolve the issue. I think there could be a resolution soon," Harish Rawat, Congress in-charge of Punjab, told news agency ANI.

A day earlier, Rahul Gandhi had denied scheduling any meeting with Sidhu, who is considered to have arrived in the national capital to register his grievances against Amarinder Singh.

Congress leaders, including the chief minister, have been opposed to the proposal of making Sidhu party’s president in Punjab. Captain Amarinder Singh had been arguing that both the chief minister and the party president cannot be Jat Singh. Both Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh come from Patiala district of Punjab

Sources said that the party leadership might appoint a Hindu leader as the working president of the Punjab unit as a balancing act. Legislator Vijay Inder Singla might become the working president, according to the sources.

“Many other sulking leaders may get accommodated in the cabinet after the reshuffle,” said a leader.

Cricketer-turned-politician, Sidhu, is at the centre of a raging rebellion in the ruling Punjab Congress, against Captain Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu had joined the Congress after leaving the BJP before the 2017 assembly elections. He quit the Amarinder Singh cabinet in 2019 over change in his portfolio.

In the last five months, his attacks on Captain Amarinder Singh have been public, and even called the chief minister a liar.

Last month, a three-member panel set up by party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi to resolve infighting had recommended that Amarinder Singh is fit to be the leader of the party in the state but Sidhu should also be given a key role.

Punjab is crucial for Congress because it is one of three states it rules. The other two states where the party is in power are Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.