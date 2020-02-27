Navjot Singh Sidhu ends political exile after Sonia Gandhi's summon

Ending his self-imposed political exile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu announced his return after holding discussions with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The meeting took place amid reports of his differences with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

He had refrained from campaigning for the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections too despite being named a star campaigner.

The cricketer-turned-politician met Priyanka first on February 25, before holding a formal meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi a day after. He announced his comeback by releasing a press statement.

"I was summoned to Delhi by the Congress high command and met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at her residence for 40 minutes on February 25. The next day, I met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the general secretary and spoke for more than an hour," he said.

He informed that he got a "patient hearing" at the meeting, where he informed them about the current situation in Punjab while also suggesting how to revive the state to its former glory.

"I have persisted with conviction about this roadmap for the past many years in the Cabinet and public domain diligently," he said.

The Congressman was also seen sharing pleasantries with parliamentarians Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and Gurjeet Aujla at an event held in Amritsar earlier this month.