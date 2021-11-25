Navjot Sidhu threatens 'hunger strike' against Channi govt if drug menace, sacrilege incident reports not made public

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been recently critical of his own party-led government in the state, has now threatened a "hunger strike" if reports related to the drug menace and the 2015 sacrilege incident are not made public.

While addressing a public meeting in Moga on November 25, Sidhu demanded Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to release the reports. "If the reports are not made public, I will go on a hunger strike," he was quoted as saying by the media.

Sidhu, during the public meeting, recalled that the Congress had come to power in 2017 on the poll plank to eradicate drug menace. He also reiterated his demand for expediated action in the case of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015.



#WATCH | Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu says he will go on a hunger strike against the state govt if it doesn't make public the reports on drugs menace & the sacrilege incident pic.twitter.com/xfb0cb2xuG

— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

"We need to show why the previous Chief Minister (Captain Amarinder Singh) sat on these reports. Now this government needs to open these reports. The court has not barred the state government from opening the reports," NDTV quoted Sidhu as saying.

The alleged non-action in the drug issue and the sacrilege incident was raised by Sidhu against Amarinder Singh, who had to step down as the chief minister in September.

Channi, who was announced by the Congress as Singh's successor, was backed by Sidhu. However, within days after the new CM took oath, the former cricketer-turned-politician upped the ante against him over the choices made for state director general of police, advocate general and certain appointees in the new Cabinet.

Sidhu, as a mark of protest, had also resigned as the Punjab Congress chief. He, however, withdrew his resignation after being assured by the party high command that his concerns "will be addressed".

Notably, the intraparty crisis of the ruling Congress continues to brew months before the assembly polls. While the Election Commission is yet to announce the voting dates, it is expected that the state would go to polls in around January-February 2022.

The Congress is facing a challenge from the state's prime opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its traditional rival Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) that has partnered with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Amarinder Singh's newly floated Punjab Lok Congress which is expected to tie-up with splinter Akali factions and the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).