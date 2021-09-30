Navjot Sidhu likely to remain Punjab Congress chief, party to form three-member coordination panel: Reports

Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation has not been accepted by Congress.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who abruptly resigned as the party's Punjab unit chief earlier this week, will resume charge, reports said on September 30, shortly after the former cricketer-turned-politician met Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The meeting between them was held at the Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh, and was scheduled after Channi reached out to Sidhu.

Sources told News 18 that Sidhu has agreed to take back his resignation as president of Punjab Congress, as the party has "accepted" his demands.

According to NDTV, the Congress is likely to appoint a three-member coordination panel for the upcoming elections and governance. The panel will include Channi, Sidhu and All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Harish Chaudhary, the channel reported.

Sidhu was reportedly anguished by the induction of "tainted ministers" in the new state Cabinet, and had also went public with his objection to the appointment of IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the director-general of police.



DGP IPS Sahota was head of SIT investigating Beadbi case under Badal Govt, he wrongfully indicted two Sikh youth for sacrilege & gave clean chit to Badals. In 2018, I along with INC Ministers, then PCC Pres & present Home Minister assured them of our support in fight for Justice. https://t.co/yX3TT17fCv pic.twitter.com/aQpJ9xq0KQ

— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 30, 2021

"DGP IPS Sahota was head of SIT investigating Beadbi case under Badal Govt, he wrongfully indicted two Sikh youth for sacrilege & gave clean chit to Badals (sic)," Sidhu had tweeted shortly before his meeting with Channi.

Apart from objecting to Sahota's elevation as DGP, Sidhu had also marked his disappointment over the appointment of A P S Deol, a former counsel for Punjab's ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, as the state's advocate general.

Sidhu's meeting with Channi lasted for over two hours. There was no immediate statement issued by any of the party's authorised functionaries following their talks.

Sources, however, told News 18 that Sidhu's demands have been agreed upon and a formal announcement is likely to be made at the Cabinet meeting on October 4.

Notably, Sidhu had stepped down as the Punjab Congress chief on September 28. In his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu noted that he cannot compromise on his principles.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he said in the resignation letter.

The resignation was not accepted by the Congress high command, which reportedly asked the state leadership to attempt at resolving the matter at their level.

The fresh intra-party crisis in Punjab has erupted days after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister, claiming that he has been "humiliated by the party".

Singh, following his exit, has trained his guns at Sidhu. While speaking to reporters, the 79-year-old said he would do "whatever he could" to prevent Sidhu from becoming the next chief minister.

Sidhu is "incompetent" and "not fit to head the government in a crucial border state", Singh has stressed since stepping down as the Punjab CM. The Captain added that he would pitch a strong candidate against Sidhu to defeat him in the assembly polls - slated for early next year.