Naveen Patnaik salutes IAF for air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 26 praised the Indian Air Force (IAF) over its successful air strike inside Pakistan.



Salute the #IndianAirForce for pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps in defence of our Nation. #JaiHind

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 26, 2019

"Salute the #IndianAirForce for pre-dawn air strike on terror camps in defence of our Nation. #JaiHind," Patnaik tweeted.

In the early hours of February 26, IAF fighter jets successfully destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources said.