App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Naveen Patnaik salutes IAF for air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan

In the early hours of February 26, IAF fighter jets successfully destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 26 praised the Indian Air Force (IAF) over its successful air strike inside Pakistan.

"Salute the #IndianAirForce for pre-dawn air strike on terror camps in defence of our Nation. #JaiHind," Patnaik tweeted.

In the early hours of February 26, IAF fighter jets successfully destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources said.

In pics | Surgical strike 2.0: Here's what we know about IAF airstrikes on JeM terror camps
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 02:22 pm

tags #IAF #India #Politics #surgical strike #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.