Naveen Patnaik prays for safe return of IAF pilot

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 28 hoped and prayed for the safe return of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an air combat.



Saluting the courage and valour of our forces, I hope and pray for the wellbeing and safe return of our brave pilot. #OurForceOurHero

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 28, 2019

"Saluting the courage and valour of our forces, I hope and pray for the wellbeing and safe return of our brave pilot," Patnaik tweeted.

The CM had earlier congratulated the Indian Air Force for its pre-dawn air strike on terror camps in Pakistan.

Wing Commander Varthaman was captured by the neighbouring country Wednesday amid a fierce engagement between the air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control (LoC).