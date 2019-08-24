App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Naveen Patnaik expresses grief over death of Arun Jaitley

Jaitley died on August 24 at AIIMS where he was undergoing treatment since August 9.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on August 24 expressed his condolence over the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

He described Jaitley as an "erudite person".

Jaitley died on August 24 at AIIMS where he was undergoing treatment since August 9. He was 66.

Close

NOTE: Arun Jaitley passes away at 66: Follow the LIVE updates here

related news

"His contribution to governance has been profound, heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, friends and followers," Patnaik said.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term.

Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal also condoled over the demise of Jaitley.

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro also expressed sadness over his death.

"Deeply pained on the demise of Arun Jaitley ji. He was a good politician and also a good human being. My deepest condolence as the nation lost one of the brightest leader today," Patro said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 24, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.