Naveen Patnaik expresses grief over death of Arun Jaitley

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on August 24 expressed his condolence over the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.



Deeply saddened to hear about passing away of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley ji. He was a distinguished lawyer, parliamentarian and an erudite person. His contribution to governance has been profound. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and followers.

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 24, 2019

He described Jaitley as an "erudite person".

Jaitley died on August 24 at AIIMS where he was undergoing treatment since August 9. He was 66.

"His contribution to governance has been profound, heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, friends and followers," Patnaik said.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term.

Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal also condoled over the demise of Jaitley.

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro also expressed sadness over his death.