Naveen Babu is tired, give BJP a chance to serve Odisha: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on April 7 called upon the electorate to give "rest" to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as he is "tired" and "lacks the will" to develop the state.

Shah was addressing a rally under Aska Lok Sabha segment in Odisha's Ganjam district where polling is slated to be held on April 18.

"There has been no developmental work during Naveen Babu's tenure in 19 years. He is tired. Therefore, give BJP a chance to meet the aspirations of the people," Shah said promising that the BJP will take Odisha on the path of development.

Alleging that the Odisha is being run by the officers, Shah said, "The next BJP government will end 'Babu-dom' in Odisha". He alleged that officers call the shots in the Naveen Patnaik government while the elected MLAs and MPs have no voice.

The BJP national president also came down heavily on the BJD government alleging that it failed to reach the benefits of welfare schemes, launched by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, to the people of the state.

"The Modi government in the last five years has allocated Rs 5.56 lakh crore for Odisha's development. Did the money reach the people in their villages?" Shah asked.

Assuring the people that only the saffron party can ensure better governance in the state, the BJP leader appealed to the people not to repeat the mistake of voting the BJD again. If the BJP comes to power in Odisha, it will punish people indulging in unlawful activities, including those involved in mining and chitfund scams, he said.

Assembly election in Odisha is slated to be held along with Lok Sabha polls in four phases, beginning April 11. The state has 147 assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats.