App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 10:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nation's IQ is higher than yours: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi

In his reply on Twitter tagging Gandhi's tweet in which the Congress leader had attacked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over his defence of the Rafale deal negotiated by the Modi government, Shah said Gandhi had quoted different prices of the aircraft at different places.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his push for a JPC, Joint Parliamentary Committee, probe into the Rafale deal, BJP president Amit Shah described JPC as 'Jhoothi Party Congress" and said the Congress chief's "lies to fool the nation are self-evident".

In his reply on Twitter tagging Gandhi's tweet in which the Congress leader had attacked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over his defence of the Rafale deal negotiated by the Modi government, Shah said Gandhi had quoted different prices of the aircraft at different places.

"Your lies to fool the nation are self-evident when Rafale price you quote vary in Delhi, Karnataka, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur & Parliament. But the nation's IQ is higher than yours!" Shah tweeted.

To Gandhi's demand of a JPC probe and sarcastic suggestion to Jaitley to revert in 24 hours, Shah retorted, "Why wait 24 hours when you already have your JPC-Jhoothi Party Congress."

Earlier, Gandhi had tweeted following Jaitley's interview in which he had put up a strong defence of the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, saying "Mr Jaitley, thanks for bringing the nation's attention back to the GREAT #RAFALE ROBBERY! "How about a Joint Parliamentary Committee to sort it out? Problem is, your Supreme Leader is protecting his friend, so this may be inconvenient. Do check & revert in 24 hrs. We're waiting!"

Shah also tagged the link of a news story about Gandhi quoting different prices of the aircraft.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 10:45 pm

tags #Amit Shah #India #Politics #Rafale deal #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.