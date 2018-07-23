'Nationalist thinking' needed for development: Yogi Adityanath

App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that "nationalist thinking" is needed for the development of a country. At a public meeting here, Adityanath said, "The Samajwadi Party encouraged casteism and dynasty politics.

These cannot ensure the country's development. Nationalist thinking is needed for this purpose." "Uttar Pradesh is going to become the biggest state in terms of investment. The BJP is going to give employment to youths," he said. The chief minister also said that his government never differentiated between people when it came to providing them security.

"It is the responsibility of the government take stringent action for the security of the people of the state and law and order," he said.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 10:10 am

