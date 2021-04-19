MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

National security jeopardised by Govt's wasteful talks: Rahul Gandhi on China

"Chinese occupation of Gogra-Hot Springs and Depsang plains is a direct threat to India's strategic interests including the DBO airstrip," he said on Twitter

PTI
April 19, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the government of jeopardising India's national security, and termed its talks with China as "wasteful".

"Chinese occupation of Gogra-Hot Springs and Depsang plains is a direct threat to India's strategic interests including the DBO airstrip," he said on Twitter

"National security massively jeopardised by GOI's wasteful talks. Our nation deserves better," he said.

His remarks come after reports that China has refused to pull back its troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh.

The Congress on Sunday asked the government to explain why disengagement talks with China have "not yielded results" in other friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Close

Related stories

Citing media reports about China's refusal to withdraw its troops, senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken asked the government to come clean on the issue.

"Why has the disengagement talks as promised by the Defence Minister on remaining friction points not yielded any results for India," he said.

There has been no visible forward movement at the latest round of military talks between the two countries early this month.

The Indian Army had said in a statement that both sides held a detailed deliberation on disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points of Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh and agreed to jointly maintain stability on the ground, avoid any new incidents and resolve outstanding issues in an "expeditious manner".
PTI
TAGS: #China #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Apr 19, 2021 11:28 am

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.