National security top priority, PM Modi will be re-elected: Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 31 said the country is the top-most priority and there is no relation between the Lok Sabha elections and the Balakot airstrikes.

Sitharaman however opined that there is nothing wrong in BJP leaders taking credit for decisive leadership after the Balakot airstrikes.

Speaking at a News18 Agenda India session, the defence minister said that Pakistan is a haven for terrorists and it is encouraging terror activities.

“We are saying it without fear, there is a neighbour who is encouraging terrorists. We are naming them, instead of saying across the border. We know there are terrorists camps in that country. It is Pakistan, we are naming them, and we are isolating them in international arena for violating norms of bilateral relations,” Sitharaman said.

"Pakistan is a habitual breaker of law, denies involvement in terrorism but repeatedly uses non-state actors supported by men in uniform in every incident," she added.

She also expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be re-elected for a second term.