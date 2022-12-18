National security, inflation key issues discussed in AAP national council meet

(Representative Image)

The AAP on Sunday held its national council meeting and discussed national security, inflation, and unemployment, the partys Delhi convener Gopal Rai said.

The party will submit its recommendations to the Centre on these three issues, he said."Being a national party, we have decided to expand our base state-wise depending on the political situation there and in the next six months our aim will be to strengthen or formation of our state committees, Rai told reporters in a press conference."We will focus on the states where elections will be conducted," he added.One of the primary issues that was discussed in the meeting was national security and Chinese belligerance."The more China intrudes in our country, the more Centre increases imports from China. We will appeal the Centre to do something about it," he said.Rai said that if there is one thing people across the country are fed up of, it's inflation."The Centre tried to trick people during elections by reducing certain prices but inflation shot up again after the elections. It is the responsibility of the government to look after this. We will appeal to the centre for the same," he added.Pankaj Gupta, another Aam Aadmi Party leader, said: "Our national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has laid down the roadmap for our national party."