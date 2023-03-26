 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National parties should support regional ones in their fight against BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

While answering a question on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, the former UP chief minister said he wanted to congratulate the party for observing satyagraha.

Lucknow, Mar 26 In a remark apparently meant for the Congress, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the national parties should support regional parties fighting the Bharatiya Janata Party in their states.

While answering a question on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, the former UP chief minister said he wanted to congratulate the party for observing satyagraha. When asked if his party would support the Congress' movement, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) said the question is not whether the Samajwadi Party is sympathetic towards Rahul Gandhi, but whether the country’s democracy and constitution will survive or not.

”We cannot sympathise with any party,” he said, adding that the national parties should cooperate and help the parties that are fighting against the BJP at the state level. Yadav said the national parties should forget that the regional parties have done them any harm. It is the government at the Centre which have harmed the regional parties.

”Today CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax are targeting regional parties,” he said, adding, ”Be it Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jayalalithaa, Stalin, KCR or Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party,” all have been tragetted by the parties at the Centre. Replying to a question on the alliance, he said, ”It is not our job to form an alliance. It is our job to cooperate with the alliance.”