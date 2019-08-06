App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

National integration cannot be achieved by 'unilaterally' tearing apart J&K: Rahul Gandhi

"National integration isn't furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land," Gandhi tweeted.

PTI

National integration cannot be achieved by "unilaterally" tearing apart Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, a day after the Centre revoked provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to the state.

"This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security," he added.

The government had on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #India #Politics

