National Herald Money Laundering case: Rahul Gandhi requests ED to defer questioning citing Sonia Gandhi's health

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that his next round of questioning scheduled to be held on Friday in the National Herald newspaper case be deferred to Monday.

Gandhi, who has been questioned for more than 30 hours over three days, has informed the probe agency that he has to be with his mother, Sonia Gandhi who is undergoing treatment at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram hospital.

The Wayanad MP was allowed not to appear before ED on Thursday after he wanted to be with his mother. His sister Priyanka Gandhi is also with Sonia Gandhi at the hospital, according to the sources.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, was admitted in the hospital last week after she tested positive for COVID-19. She has also been summoned by ED in the same case on June 23.

The Gandhis are being questioned over their alleged role in money laundering linked to the National Herald case.

The case dates back to 2012 when a complaint was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in a trial court alleging financial irregularities by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others during the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) — publisher of the National Herald newspaper — by the Gandhi family-owned Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL) in 2010. Swamy also informed about the notice in social media.

The allegation is that Congress leaders were involved in cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of AJL by YIL, as assets worth crores of rupees had been transferred to YIL. Swamy alleged that YIL took over the assets of the National Herald, the defunct print media outlet, in a malicious manner to gain profit and assets worth Rs 2,000 crore.